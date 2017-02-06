Trump vowed to end 'catch and release,' but on the border, it's business as usual
When President Trump signed his executive order on border security and immigration, Jesly Bardales, a 22-year-old mother from Honduras, had already trekked 1,000 miles toward the United States. After making it through Guatemala and much of Mexico, the heavily pregnant waitress was not ready to turn around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|Jan 31
|Dee Lopez
|1
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan '17
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC