Texas teller took $10,000 from bank vaults every month until she was caught - a decade later
A McAllen woman has pleaded guilty to making fraudulent entries in bank records to conceal the theft of more than a million dollars over a decade, officials said. Jill Marie Myers, 42, pleaded guilty to falsifying bank records, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson of the Southern District of Texas announced Tuesday.
