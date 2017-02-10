Suspected smuggler hides in mom's closet after police chase
A 24-year-old McAllen man arrested Monday after leading police on a high speed chase while driving a U-Haul full of people believed to be in the country illegally went before a judge Wednesday. Roel Eduardo Coronel was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, a state jail felony; evading arrest on foot, a Class A Misdemeanor; and smuggling of persons, a third-degree felony; and issued a $205,000 bond.
