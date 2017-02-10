See more
We're not prepared to join the chorus of media critics concluding that President Trump seriously threatened a state senator in Texas who is pressing to curtail or scrap civil forfeiture laws. Video footage suggests Trump's off-the-cuff remark about wrecking the unnamed legislator's career might have been a careless, wildly inappropriate joke to curry favor with his audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Sat
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|Jan 31
|Dee Lopez
|1
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC