We're not prepared to join the chorus of media critics concluding that President Trump seriously threatened a state senator in Texas who is pressing to curtail or scrap civil forfeiture laws. Video footage suggests Trump's off-the-cuff remark about wrecking the unnamed legislator's career might have been a careless, wildly inappropriate joke to curry favor with his audience.

