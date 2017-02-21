Ryan Visit, Updated 9:40 a.M: House S...

Ryan Visit, Updated 9:40 a.M: House Speaker Paul Ryan confirms McAllen visit

18 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

The Office of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan publicly confirmed his visit to McAllen for the first time Wednesday morning amid tight security. "The speaker will be visiting McAllen, Texas Wednesday to examine the challenges of securing our border and learn more about the issues facing border communities," spokeswoman AshLee Strong said in a brief email.

