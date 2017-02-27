RME's Fireface 800 Audio Interface Keeps Composer Pavel Cal Out...

With a list of credits that reads like a Who's Who in the music and film market, Latin Grammy Award winning guitarist / arranger / producer Pavel Cal knows what it takes to get the job done. In addition to working with acclaimed artists including the pop duo Sin Bandera, singer / songwriter Juan Gabriel, composer Armando Manzanero, and R&B vocalist Kalimba, Cal has also produced and scored several projects for TvAzteca, Televisa, and Lionsgate Films.

