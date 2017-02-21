RGV space case
Inspired, in part, by the movie "The Martian," three students from McAllen Independent School District have blasted into our U.S. history books as their experiment - to see if tomatoes can grow on Mars - earlier this week blasted into space. The three students from Lamar Academy in McAllen - Sabrina Benitez, Sofia Escobar and Juan Pablo Flanagan - watched eagerly as a project that they have nurtured since 2015 rocketed out of our orbit Sunday morning en route to the International Space Station.
