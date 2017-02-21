RGV space case

RGV space case

Inspired, in part, by the movie "The Martian," three students from McAllen Independent School District have blasted into our U.S. history books as their experiment - to see if tomatoes can grow on Mars - earlier this week blasted into space. The three students from Lamar Academy in McAllen - Sabrina Benitez, Sofia Escobar and Juan Pablo Flanagan - watched eagerly as a project that they have nurtured since 2015 rocketed out of our orbit Sunday morning en route to the International Space Station.

