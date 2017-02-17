Rep. Beto O'Rourke to visit McAllen
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, is coming to McAllen on Wednesday, the same day U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and other top congressional republicans are scheduled to visit the area. O'Rourke, 44, will have a meet and greet on at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Koko's off Expressway 83. This is a series of meet and greets O'Rourke is having - he will be in Corpus Christi and Laredo for similar events the days leading up to his McAllen visit.
