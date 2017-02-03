R.G.'s Roundup: Border Wall, NAFTA, a...

R.G.'s Roundup: Border Wall, NAFTA, and Media Fatigue

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Texas Monthly

Beyond here there be dragons, or at least the most interesting articles I've read this week by other writers. In the first weeks of his presidential administration, Donald Trump threw out the Trans Pacific Partnership, said he will renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, declared he will impose a 20-percent fee on imports from Mexico to pay for a border wall, and told Mexican President Enrique PeA a Nieto that U.S. military forces will handle "bad hombres down there" if the Mexican authorities don't.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri VanPhartzz 1,086
Tanari Angel Martinez? Jan 31 Theminpin 1
News Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church Jan 31 Dee Lopez 1
News Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ... Jan 24 santo 2
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 20 Wildchild 4
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan '17 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan '17 John 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,609 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC