R.G.'s Roundup: Border Wall, NAFTA, and Media Fatigue

Beyond here there be dragons, or at least the most interesting articles I've read this week by other writers. In the first weeks of his presidential administration, Donald Trump threw out the Trans Pacific Partnership, said he will renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, declared he will impose a 20-percent fee on imports from Mexico to pay for a border wall, and told Mexican President Enrique PeA a Nieto that U.S. military forces will handle "bad hombres down there" if the Mexican authorities don't.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Monthly.