Northern Mexico shootouts kill 14 alleged gang members
A series of clashes between the Mexican army and armed gangs in the border city of Reynosa left 14 alleged gang members dead and one soldier injured on Friday, according to local press reports. The daily "El Manana de Reynosa" reported that army troops engaged in two shoot-outs in the neighborhoods of Fuentes Seccion Lomas and Villa Esmeralda, across the U.S. border from McAllen, Texas.
