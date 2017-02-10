Momentum builds for online oil-spill reporting Railroad Commission asks for $3M to build database detailing enforcement actions. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/02/10/momentum-builds-online-oil-spill-reporting/97755472/ AUSTIN - Support for an online database detailing oil spills and other violations - along with beefed-up inspections and enforcement of oil and gas rules - appears to be growing in the Texas Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.