Mexican flag flying side-by-side with Texas flag in McAllen
Memos from the Department of Homeland Security show the Trump Administration is following through with President Donald Trump's campaign promise of increasing and speeding up deportation of people here illegally. While he says criminals will be priorities, people who don't have a criminal record in the Rio Grande Valley are still on edge.
