Melba's McAllen Dance Theatre to perform - Swan Lake' on Feb. 19
Melba's McAllen Dance Theatre will perform the classical ballet "Swan Lake" and other dances at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, 801 Convention Center Blvd. This is the first year that McAllen Dance Theatre will perform in the new facility. For 53 years, Melba's Dance School performed at the old McAllen Civic Center.
