Medicaid fraud case involving McAllen supplier underway
Prosecutor Michael Edward Day stood before a federal jury Tuesday to deliver his opening statement in a case connected to the largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history, and repeated an ominous saying three times in Spanish. "A Desde cuando los patos le tiran a las escopetas?" Day said, repeating the alleged threat Maria Teresa Paz Garza would often make to her employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Mechanic in mission
|Wed
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|Jan 31
|Dee Lopez
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC