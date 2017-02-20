McAllen youth baseball complex moves a step closer
MCALLEN,Tx- City of McAllen Ground breaking for the new baseball complex of off Auburn Street and 29th in McAllen Wednesday Feb.15,2017. Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] City of McAllen elected officials, administrators and directors, project contractors, community members, McAllen ISD team members, and children from the Capable Kids Foundation were on hand to officially break ground today for the City of McAllen Youth Baseball Complex.
