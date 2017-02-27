McAllen school district stops pursuit of District of Innovation designation
McALLEN- The McAllen school district board of trustees voted Monday to cease the process to adopt a District of Innovation designation, which provides public school districts similar flexibility as public charter schools. The motion came after a committee assigned to come up with recommendations regarding the designation submitted their recommendation to stop the entire process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|4 hr
|2brosewilder
|83
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Mon
|The way Truth and...
|31
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Sun
|Mario
|12
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC