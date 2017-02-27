McAllen: Not a sanctuary city
While statewide conversation swirls about Senate Bill 4, commonly known as the anti-sanctuary cities bill, Mayor Jim Darling wanted to be clear at yesterday's commission meeting that McAllen is not a sanctuary city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|4 hr
|2brosewilder
|83
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Mon
|The way Truth and...
|31
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Sun
|Mario
|12
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC