McAllen ISD meeting airs superintendent's complaint in public
A special board meeting scheduled to hold a Level 3 grievance against McAllen school district superintendent Jose Gonzalez ended late Friday with an agreement to establish rules to prohibit district employees from advocating for board candidates while at work. The meeting started with debate over the decision to hold the hearing in open or closed session.
