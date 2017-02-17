McAllen Chamber's Next Cash Mob on Fe...

McAllen Chamber's Next Cash Mob on Feb. 24 at Nothing Bundt Cakes

17 hrs ago

The McAllen Chamber will hold its next Cash Mob event from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Nothing Bundt Cakes, 3400 Expressway 83, Building 700, Ste. 740 at Palms Crossing in McAllen, in support of local small businesses.

McAllen, TX

