McAllen Chamber's Next Cash Mob on Feb. 24 at Nothing Bundt Cakes
The McAllen Chamber will hold its next Cash Mob event from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Nothing Bundt Cakes, 3400 Expressway 83, Building 700, Ste. 740 at Palms Crossing in McAllen, in support of local small businesses.
