Local congressmen kick off week-long activities in the Rio Grande Valley

U.S. Rep Vicente Gonzalez met with leaders of the Evangelical Churches of the Rio Grande Valley Coalition on Monday morning, when they discussed their fears and hopes for, immigration, education, and healthcare in the community. Despite showing up a few minutes late, Gonzalez received quite the welcome as a couple of dozen congregation members from Iglesia Centro de Alabanza y Adoracion, 620 E. Ridge Rd., clapped and hugged him as he made his way to a long plastic table where he sat alongside, Pastor Antonio Bolainez, Rabbi Claudio Kogan, Pastro David Magallan and Chaplain Josefina Rios.

