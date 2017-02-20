Leaders voice concerns with Paul Ryan
Community leaders from across the Rio Grande Valley spoke candidly with House Speaker Paul Ryan about the complexity of the U.S.-Mexico border, trying to dispel the notion that the Valley is unsafe and independent of Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|2 hr
|Battle Tested
|76
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|SixPharts
|1,125
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC