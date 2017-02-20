La Joya Fiesta celebrates 35 years of Mariachi and Folkl rico
It started as La Joya school district's attempt to decrease dropout rates in 1982, but today its Mariachi and Folklorico program is what many say ignited the creation of similar programs across the Rio Grande Valley and nationwide. This month the school district is celebrating 35 years of this cultural program with the Orgullo y TradiciA3n Fiesta happening from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|Jan 31
|Dee Lopez
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC