La Joya Fiesta celebrates 35 years of Mariachi and Folkl rico

It started as La Joya school district's attempt to decrease dropout rates in 1982, but today its Mariachi and Folklorico program is what many say ignited the creation of similar programs across the Rio Grande Valley and nationwide. This month the school district is celebrating 35 years of this cultural program with the Orgullo y TradiciA3n Fiesta happening from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and Sunday.

