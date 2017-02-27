LA Crawfish Launches Franchise Store ...

LA Crawfish Launches Franchise Store in McAllen, Texas

LA Crawfish today announced the opening of another franchise store in McAllen, Texas. The company continues to move forward in its aggressive franchise expansion initiatives throughout the United States.

McAllen, TX

