Jury selection begins for Medicare fraud case
Jury selection began Tuesday for the case of a McAllen medical equipment company owner that was arrested in June along with six of her employees in connection to the largest Medicare fraud takedown in U.S. history. Maria Garza, 41, owner of McAllen medical equipment company Hacienda DME, faces conspiracy, fraud, and identity theft charges along with six of her employees.
