Jury deliberating $2.5M healthcare fraud case
A jury must now decide if a 41-year-old woman and co-owner of a medical supply company in McAllen was at the center of a multi-million dollar Medicaid fraud scheme, or was cheated by her employees who pleaded guilty before the trial. Maria Garza, who owned Hacienda DME along with her husband Gregorio Garza, has been on trial for seven days accused of defrauding Medicaid for more than $2.5 between 2008 and 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|2 hr
|Battle Tested
|64
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC