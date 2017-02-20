Investigation into McAllen Zika Case Underway
MCALLEN The Hidalgo County Health Department and McAllen officials held a press conference about an investigation into a Zika case. Officials confirmed the patient lives in McAllen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|2 hr
|Battle Tested
|64
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC