International bridge crossings up, but businesses still hurting
Despite recent boycotts in Mexico and a flurry of rhetoric about our southern neighbors from Washington D.C., crossings are up over last year at the Anzalduas and Hidalgo International Bridges. For January, car crossings at Hidalgo went up 2 percent from last year and pedestrian crossings were up 1 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|Jan 31
|Dee Lopez
|1
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC