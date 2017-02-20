How One Bank Teller Stole $1.25 Milli...

How One Bank Teller Stole $1.25 Million Very, Very Slowly

Read more: MSNBC

Over 10 years, $1.25 million was stolen from the First National Bank, the DOJ said , disappearing from the bank's vaults at an average of $10,000 a month. Jill Marie Myers of McAllen, Texas, admitted she falsified bank records at the branch where she worked at as a teller supervisor in order to conceal the theft.

McAllen, TX

