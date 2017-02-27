Hidalgo Co. Encourages Control of Mosquito Breeding Grounds
MCALLEN Hidalgo County city leaders along with health officials are encouraging people to do what they can to keep mosquitoes from breeding. Officials announced a positive Zika case out of McAllen last week.
