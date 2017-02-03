Hidalgo Co. Connects Homes with Underground Septic Tanks to Sewer System
NEAR EDINBURG Hidalgo County worked with other local departments to improve conditions and prevent flooding at a neighborhood north of Edinburg. People living in the Hoehn Subdivision said they had to use underground septic tanks for years.
