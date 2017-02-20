Health care issues for the elderly dr...

Health care issues for the elderly draw attention in Texas

On a bright, windy day in this town on the southern tip of Texas, Sandalio Mata sat in a rocking chair, doing a crossword puzzle outside his postage-stamp house off an alley. The Houston Chronicle reports Mata, still spry at 91 after a life working as a migrant farm laborer, had just returned from a community center for elderly, where he finds companionship and care paid through Medicaid, the federal health care program for the poor.

