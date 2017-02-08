Grant expected to speed Pharr Bridge wait times
PHARR, Tx- A long line of truck traffic at the Pharr International Bridge Friday, June 01,2016 Photo by Delcia Lopez dlopez@themonitor.com PHARR, Tx- A long line of truck traffic at the Pharr International Bridge Friday, June 01,2016 Photo by Delcia Lopez dlopez@themonitor.com PHARR - The city is always looking to improve wait times on the Pharr International Bridge and its new $100,000 agriculture-related grant should help with that. The money will go toward additional working hours and overtime for Customs and Border Patrol agricultural inspection specialists through the Trade Agricultural Inspection Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Tue
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|Jan 31
|Dee Lopez
|1
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|SilverWings
|43
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC