Grant expected to speed Pharr Bridge wait times

PHARR, Tx- A long line of truck traffic at the Pharr International Bridge Friday, June 01,2016 Photo by Delcia Lopez dlopez@themonitor.com PHARR, Tx- A long line of truck traffic at the Pharr International Bridge Friday, June 01,2016 Photo by Delcia Lopez dlopez@themonitor.com PHARR - The city is always looking to improve wait times on the Pharr International Bridge and its new $100,000 agriculture-related grant should help with that. The money will go toward additional working hours and overtime for Customs and Border Patrol agricultural inspection specialists through the Trade Agricultural Inspection Program.

