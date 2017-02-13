Grant expected to speed Pharr Bridge wait times
The City of Pharr always is looking to improve wait times on the Pharr International Bridge, and its new $100,000 agriculture-related grant should help with that. The money will go toward additional working hours and overtime for Customs and Border Patrol agricultural inspection specialists through the Trade Agricultural Inspection Program.
