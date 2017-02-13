Grant expected to speed Pharr Bridge ...

Grant expected to speed Pharr Bridge wait times

The City of Pharr always is looking to improve wait times on the Pharr International Bridge, and its new $100,000 agriculture-related grant should help with that. The money will go toward additional working hours and overtime for Customs and Border Patrol agricultural inspection specialists through the Trade Agricultural Inspection Program.

