Going Over the Edge to benefit youth set for March 25

Be one of the seventy-five brave souls who will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rappel down the side of the tallest building in the Rio Grande Valley, the Chase Tower. Boys & Girls Clubs of Edinburg, McAllen and Pharr are organizing the March 25 "Over the Edge Experience" to raise funds to provide summer camp to 7,500 youth and teens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.