Friends of IB to host Marketplace on March 4 to benefit students

The Friends of IB will be hosting their second annual Marketplace to benefit MISD's International Baccalaureate Program at Lamar Academy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at 1900 N. 10th St. in McAllen. Come shop with local vendors, enjoy music, savor food trucks and play LoterA a to win amazing prizes.

