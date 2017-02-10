Free workshop on H-E-B Primo Picks co...

Free workshop on H-E-B Primo Picks contest set for Feb. 22

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

Pictured working out final details for the workshop are Yvonne Loflin, H-E-B Border Region Public Affairs Specialist; Cynthia M. Sakulenzki, RGVHCC president/CEO; Linda Tovar, H-E-B Senior Manager Public Affairs Specialist and Audrey Trevino, H-E-B Border Region Public Affairs Coordinator. Pictured working out final details for the workshop are Yvonne Loflin, H-E-B Border Region Public Affairs Specialist; Cynthia M. Sakulenzki, RGVHCC president/CEO; Linda Tovar, H-E-B Senior Manager Public Affairs Specialist and Audrey Trevino, H-E-B Border Region Public Affairs Coordinator.Courtesy photo The RGV Hispanic Chamber has partnered with H-E-B to give local folks an opportunity to get their products on H-E-B shelves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Many pharts 1,106
Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15) Sat Marcos 2
News Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ... Feb 7 Janet 1
Tanari Angel Martinez? Jan 31 Theminpin 1
News Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church Jan 31 Dee Lopez 1
News Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ... Jan 24 santo 2
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 20 Wildchild 4
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,911 • Total comments across all topics: 278,815,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC