Former county prosecutor faces felony charge after skirmish with octogenarian
A former county prosecutor resigned Friday after a scuffle on a dance floor resulted in a felony assault charge, according to jail records. Jorge Luis Ortegon II, 28, of Edinburg, surrendered to McAllen Police on Monday in connection with an alleged assault and altercation involving an octogenarian Jan. 21, according to police records.
