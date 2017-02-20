Former ADA charged in connection with possession of inhalers again

A former prosecutor in the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office was found passed out in his car for the fourth time during the past five months. Officers encountered Ricco Diaman Delgado Tuesday just after 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Keeton Avenue passed out in the driver's seat of a 2015 Dodge Dart, according to the criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.