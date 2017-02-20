Former ADA charged in connection with possession of inhalers again
A former prosecutor in the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office was found passed out in his car for the fourth time during the past five months. Officers encountered Ricco Diaman Delgado Tuesday just after 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Keeton Avenue passed out in the driver's seat of a 2015 Dodge Dart, according to the criminal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Tue
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|Jan 31
|Dee Lopez
|1
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|SilverWings
|43
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC