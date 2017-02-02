DHS Secretary: Border Wall 'Will Be Well Underway' In Two Years
Retired Gen. John Kelly, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, told Congress on Tuesday that he expects that construction of a wall on the U.S. southern border "will be well underway in two years."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Tue
|Janet
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|Jan 31
|Dee Lopez
|1
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|SilverWings
|43
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC