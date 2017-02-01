DHS secretary: Border wall should be finished in two years
In his first television interview as Homeland Security secretary, retired four-star Marine Gen. John F. Kelly told Fox News he wants the U.S.-Mexico border wall finished in two years - setting an ambitious schedule for the project ordered last week by President Trump.
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Tue
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|Jan 31
|Dee Lopez
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan '17
|John
|1
