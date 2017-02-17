Congressional Border Caucus members c...

Congressional Border Caucus members coming to Valley next week

Read more: TheMonitor.com

Members of the Congressional Border Caucus are scheduled to visit the Rio Grande Valley next week to meet with community members and local officials to discuss border enforcement, immigration and trade, according to a news release. Congressman Filemon Vela and Vicente Gonzalez will host an immigration roundtable Monday afternoon at La Union Del Pueble Entero in San Juan.

