Commissioner Richard Cortez files for...

Commissioner Richard Cortez files for re-election

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: TheMonitor.com

He currently has no opponent for the May 6 election. The last day for candidates to file for the municipal is Feb. 17. Cortez, mayor of McAllen from 2005 to 2013, has been a city commissioner since 2015, when he filled the seat that opened due to the death of Commissioner Scott Crane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanari Angel Martinez? Tue Theminpin 1
News Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church Jan 31 Dee Lopez 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
News Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ... Jan 24 santo 2
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 20 Wildchild 4
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan '17 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan '17 John 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC