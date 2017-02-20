Brand kicks off mayoral campaign in front of large crowd
Othal E. Brand Jr., son of longtime mayor Othal Brand, kicked off his mayoral campaign in front of more than 200 people and a jazz band on Thursday, diagnosing what he believes to be areas the city needs to fix but not prescribing solutions. He also called himself an underdog, saying he's not only running his campaign against current Mayor Jim Darling, but against the entire city commission, besides District 5 Commissioner John Ingram, who is the only commissioner who at times votes in disagreement with the rest of the commission.
