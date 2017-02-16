Border Patrol meets with city leaders
U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Manuel Padilla Jr. talks with the media during the U.S. Border Patrol's Border Safety Initiative media event May 25, 2016 in Falfurrias. photo by joel [email protected] U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Manuel Padilla Jr. talks with the media during the U.S. Border Patrol's Border Safety Initiative media event May 25, 2016 in Falfurrias.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Mechanic in mission
|Wed
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|Jan 31
|Dee Lopez
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC