Bill aims to curb Agua SUD 'conflicts of interest'
Following what he described as "pushback" from his constituents, State Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, D-McAllen, filed a bill Feb. 10 aimed at blocking the Agua Special Utility District board of directors from hiring elected officials. If passed, State Bill 814 would prevent Agua SUD, which provides water services to nearly 15,000 residents in Western Hidalgo County, from employing elected officials who oversee the schools and cities where utility board members work.
