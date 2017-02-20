Beto O'Rourke meets potential Valley supporters
Beto O'Rourke is the 16th Congressional District of Texas seat, representing El Paso and surrounding areas. O'Rourke meets and greets supporters at Koko's Resturant on Wednesday in McAllen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|3 hr
|Mikey
|54
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC