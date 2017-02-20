Ashley Garcia Memorial

Attendees remember Ashley Garcia 16, who played softball for McAllen High School during a memorial at the softball field at McAllen High School February 2, 2017 in McAllen. photo by Joel Martinez/jmartinez@monitor.com Attendees remember Ashley Garcia 16, who played softball for McAllen High School during a memorial at the softball field at McAllen High School February 2, 2017 in McAllen.

