Artists' works on Capitol Theater exterior defaced
Vandalized artwork is shown, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at the Capitol Theater in Brownsville, Texas. Murals, created by local artists, have been tarnished by tagging using paint or permanent marker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|Jan 31
|Dee Lopez
|1
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC