$7,500 cash prize for Hole in One at Presidents' Cup Golf Tournament
The McAllen Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 17th Annual Presidents' Cup Golf Tournament sponsored by IBC Bank on Monday, Feb. 20 at McAllen Country Club. "Team slots are going fast," said Blanca Cardenas, VP of Membership Services and golf tournament organizer.
