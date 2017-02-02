020717.RGVDayAtTheCapitol.nl.001.JPG
Jerry Jackson takes a photo with Governor Greg Abbott during Rio Grande Valley Day at the Texas Capitol as they are surrounded by other people who made the trip Tuesday February 7, 2017 at the Texas Capitol in Austin. photo by Nathan Lambrecht/nlambrecht@themonitor.com Jerry Jackson takes a photo with Governor Greg Abbott during Rio Grande Valley Day at the Texas Capitol as they are surrounded by other people who made the trip Tuesday February 7, 2017 at the Texas Capitol in Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|22 hr
|Janet
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|Jan 31
|Dee Lopez
|1
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|SilverWings
|43
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC