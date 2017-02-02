020717.RGVDayAtTheCapitol.nl.001.JPG

Jerry Jackson takes a photo with Governor Greg Abbott during Rio Grande Valley Day at the Texas Capitol as they are surrounded by other people who made the trip Tuesday February 7, 2017 at the Texas Capitol in Austin. photo by Nathan Lambrecht/nlambrecht@themonitor.com Jerry Jackson takes a photo with Governor Greg Abbott during Rio Grande Valley Day at the Texas Capitol as they are surrounded by other people who made the trip Tuesday February 7, 2017 at the Texas Capitol in Austin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.